Motörhead have unveiled their new ‘Faces of Lemmy’ range of coronavirus masks, which feature the recognisable face of their late frontman Lemmy across three distinctive designs.

For just $20 (£15.43), fans can purchase the three different takes on Lemmy’s face, which include a cigarette hanging out of his mouth and his brilliant toothy grin.

While each design shows off varying facial expressions, they all feature the singer’s distinctive moustache and mutton chops. You can buy them here.

This latest update from the band comes after they announced plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘Ace of Spades’ with a special deluxe reissue of the album.

Originally released on November 8, 1980, ‘Ace of Spades’ was led by its title track, which went on to become one of the band’s signature songs during their career.

The ‘Ace Of Spades’ album is now set to be reissued on October 30 to honour 40 years since its release.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that a Lemmy biopic is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rocker’s early, pre-Motörhead life will be explored in a film helmed by Greg Olliver, who directed a 2010 documentary of the same name.

As per THR‘s report, the film will detail the late star’s early life in England, his experience of being Jimi Hendrix‘s roadie, as well as the time he spent in Hawkwind.