You Me At Six return with new single, ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’

You Me At Six have made a bold return with the new single, ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, which arrives with an accompanying music video.

In a statement, You Me At Six vocalist Josh Franceschi explained the new track “is about having control, it being taken away from you and then finally reclaiming it”.

In the music video – which features a cameo from Game Of Thrones and The Joker actor Leigh Gill – Franceschi said, “The video is all about the notion of needing to see clearly to feel alive. The desire of understanding where you started, and where you’re going, so you know when you get there.”

Watch the video below:

‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’ is the first taste of the band’s seventh studio album, the details of which are yet to be revealed.

It’s the first new material from You Me At Six since their one-off single, ‘What It’s Like’ in 2019, and their Australian bushfire benefit single, ‘Our House (The Mess We Made)’.

Their sixth studio album, ‘VI’, was released in October 2018. In the four-star review of ‘VI’, NME called it “a thrilling diversion from the more straight-up rock of 2017 predecessor ‘Night People’”.

“As balancing acts go, they’ve played a blinder – it’s a pleasure to see them testing the limits of their sonic template.”