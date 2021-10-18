Young Cocoa marks OFFMUTE label debut with upbeat single ‘Zesto’

Filipino rapper Young Cocoa has dropped a single titled ‘Zesto’, marking his debut with music label OFFMUTE.

The track – produced by South Korea-based producer Lazy Wanderlust (Juhyeong Jeon) – was released on streaming services alongside a music video on Thursday (October 14).

The video clip – directed by Kurt Rebolledo – sees Young Cocoa go on a playful trip that blends elements of fantasy and reality.

Advertisement

Watch the music video below.

In a statement, the rapper explained that the song was made to express his FOMO (fear of missing out) on a “perfect season” to celebrate and have fun away from the city.

“I felt like envisioning what the perfect summer would have been like for my friends and I, and channeled that daydream and nostalgia into my writing,” Young Cocoa said, adding that ‘Zesto’ was his most upbeat song so far.

“It ended up acting as a release for me in a positive way, and with ‘Zesto’ as everyone’s go-to refresher, naming it that and using it as a primary element aligned quite well.”

The rapper also notes that the music video is filled with plenty of Southeast Asian references, adding that “there were a lot of memorable moments during the shoot.”

Advertisement

Young Cocoa has been releasing singles since 2019, including his 2020 hit song ‘Manila’, which has so far racked up more than one million streams on Spotify.