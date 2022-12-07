Young Father share third single from new album, ‘Tell Somebody’

Young Fathers have shared another new single from their forthcoming album ‘Heavy Heavy’, titled ‘Tell Somebody’.

The track follows on from the release of ‘Geronimo’ in July and ‘I Saw’ in October. All three songs will feature on ‘Heavy Heavy’, which is the trio’s fourth studio album and their first in nearly five years after 2018’s ‘Cocoa Sugar’.

The release of ‘Tell Somebody’ has been accompanied by a music video directed by Nigerian-Austrian filmmaker David Uzochukwu. The clip features spanning, slow-motion shots of rock formations across a beach, with a figure walking along it before reaching the shoreline. Watch the video below:

Upon announcing the new album last month, the Scottish trio shared a statement regarding its title. “‘Heavy Heavy’ could be a mood, or it could describe the smoothed granite of bass that supports the sound,” they said. “Or, it could be a nod to the natural progression of boys to grown men and the inevitable toll of living, a joyous burden, relationships, family, the natural momentum of a group that has been around long enough to witness massive changes.

“You let the demons out and deal with it. Make sense of it after.”

Young Fathers will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in support of ‘Heavy Heavy’ from late February, kicking off in Bristol on Sunday February 26. Tickets for the trio’s UK shows can be found here.