Young Fathers share defiantly joyful new single ‘Rice’

Young Fathers have released their jubilant new single ‘Rice’ – listen below.

The joyful new track from the Scottish trio – Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and G. Hastings – is the final single before the release of the their fourth album ‘Heavy Heavy’, which was announced back in October and is due out February 3, 2023 via Ninja Tune (pre-order/pre-save here).

‘Rice’ follows singles ‘Geronimo’, which came out last summer, ‘I Saw’ and ‘Tell Somebody’.

The newest track also arrives with an accompanying visual by 23-year-old Austrian-Nigerian artist and filmmaker David Uzochukwu, who also collaborated with the group on on the video for ‘Tell Somebody’.

Listen to the new track and watch the visual below.

Young Fathers previously described what to expect from the forthcoming new record, sharing: “This album is like when your belly’s full and you’re watching dusk roll in, somewhere hot, rural, swampy. The ground’s still warm. A rhythm starts up. It’s going to go on late….”

Check out the album tracklist and cover artwork below.

01. ‘Rice’

02. ‘I Saw’

03. ‘Drum’

04. ‘Tell Somebody’

05. ‘Geronimo’

06. ‘Shoot Me Down’

07. ‘Ululation’

08. ‘Sink Or Swim’

09. ‘Holy Moly’

10. ‘Be Your Lady’

Young Fathers will also embark on a European and UK/Ireland headline tour in February – you can purchase yours here (UK).

The band’s 2023 UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Arts Centre, Norwich

2 – Pryzm, Kingston

3 – Rough Trade East, London (matinee and evening)

4 – Rough Trade, Bristol (matinee and evening)

6 – Chalk – Brighton

10 – La Bele Angele, Edinburgh

17 – Essigfabrik, Cologne

18 – Astra, Berlin

19 – Mojo Club, Hamburg

21 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

22 – Trix, Antwerp

24 – Elysee Montmartre, Paris

26 – SWX, Bristol

28 – O2 Academy, Leeds

MARCH 2023

1 – 3Olympia, Dublin

3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

6 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

7 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – Roundhouse, London