Young Filipina rapper Tiffany Lhei drops new single ‘Sorbetes’, featuring DonWilson

Up-and-coming Filipina rapper Tiffany Lhei has dropped a new song ‘Sorbetes’ featuring R&B singer DonWilson.

‘Sorbetes’ is the first single the 14-year-old artist has released under hip-hop imprint Def Jam Philippines, after signing with the label recently. The new song, which features touches of Latin pop and reggaeton, is about the pitfalls of relationships today – and the virtues of patience over impulsivity.

“Sundan mo ako sa tamang daan, balang araw tayo ay magkakaalaman (Follow me in the right path, we will find out the truth in time),” Lhei sings on the chorus.

The song arrived on major streaming services today (February 5). Listen to ‘Sorbetes’ below:

Tiffany Lhei’s latest single comes after she released the track ‘Katana’ last year, and ‘Dorobo’ in 2019. On her YouTube channel, she has also shared several covers of Filipino rap songs, including Shanti Dope’s ‘Amatz’, Parokya ni Edgar’s ‘Bagsakan’ collaboration with Gloc-9 and Francis Magalona, and just earlier this week, Ez Mil’s viral song ‘Panalo’.

Other than her musical career, Lhei is also a video game content creator who plays Mobile Legends in her free time.

DonWilson, also a recent Def Jam signee, recently released his single ‘Luna’ under the label, with an accompanying music video.