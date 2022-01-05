Youngjae on the status of GOT7: “We actually get along even better now”

GOT7 member and soloist Youngjae has given an update on the group, after the members signed with different labels.

In a recent interview with The Star, the idol-actor shared that the members of GOT7 have surprisingly gotten closer after their departure from JYP Entertainment early last year. Each member subsequently signed with different labels, although they have emphasised that the group are still together.

“We still have a lot of fun talking about really useless things in our group chat together,” revealed the 25-year-old vocalist, as translated by Soompi. “We actually get along even better now.”

Advertisement

Youngjae went on to discuss how the boyband communicate in order to resolve conflicts that arise. “Even when we fight, we always talk things out through negotiation and compromise,” he explained.

“We believe in always resolving things by finishing the conversation no matter what, and when we say we’re going to do something, we’re the types to cheer each other on and work together to get it done.”

In December, Youngjae dropped the digital Christmas single ‘Walk With Me’, marking his first music release since his debut mini-album ‘COLORS From Ars’ in October. That project was led by the single ‘Vibin’’, alongside six other tracks written and produced by him, together with producers like Boytoy, Disko and more.

Yesterday, fans of fellow GOT7 member Mark Tuan found a listing for his unreleased song ‘My Life’. Fans had used the application Shazam to search for the track, after Tuan teased the track with a short snippet on Instagram.