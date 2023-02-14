Youngohm releases music video for ‘Honeysuckle’ featuring SONOFO

Thai rapper Youngohm has released the music video for the track ‘สายน้ำผึ้ง (Honeysuckle)’ from his most recent album ‘Thatthong Sound’.

The music video was uploaded on Tuesday, February 14 and features snapshots of the daily lives of various couples as they ride the train in a heartwarming portrayal of small intimacies that can be seen by the public. “She’s not used to Thai rap kid feels / I don’t know what to do to impress her / But if we were actually dating, would it be possible,” Youngohm raps in Thai.

Watch the music video for Youngohm’s ‘สายน้ำผึ้ง (Honeysuckle)’ below.

Youngohm released his sophomore album ‘Thatthong Sound’ earlier this year on January 25. NME gave the LP a glowing four-out-of-five star review, with writer Chanun Poomsawai praising the album as “a well-rounded outing that stretches beyond a mere trip down memory lane”. The LP also features some surprising but welcome departures from Youngohm’s mellow trap sound, with ‘Thatthong, Ekkamai’ delving into UK garage.

Youngohm, real name Ratthaphong Phurisit, first debuted in 2017 with the breakthrough single ‘Choey Moey’. The former college dropout has become one of Thailand’s most popular rising acts, with over two billion YouTube views and over 10 million plays on his track ‘Before You Sleep Tonight’ from his 2020 album ‘Bangkok Legacy’.