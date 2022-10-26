Youngohm releases new single ‘Very Very Small’ from upcoming album

Thai rapper Youngohm has released the single ‘Very Very Small’, the latest cut from his upcoming sophomore album ‘Thatthong Sound’.

The single, which is Youngohm’s first solo release of the year, landed on streaming platforms on October 24 alongside a music video that sees the rapper reminiscing on a high school romance as he ruminates in Thai: “Waited for you on the BTS [Bangkok Mass Transit System] / Wasn’t just thinking about sex / Just thinking walking to school together”.

Watch the music video for ‘Very Very Small’ below.

Advertisement

Youngohm most recently joined 16-year-old Thai rapper Sprite on his single ‘Kiminoto’ earlier this year in March. He previously released a quartet of singles in 2021’s ‘คืนยัง (Keun Yung)’, ‘ร้อนมากแม่ (Mother Fucking Hot)’, ‘OLA’ and ‘Wasabii’ following the 2020 release of his debut album ‘Bangkok Legacy’.

It is currently unclear if the singles released following ‘Bangkok Legacy’ will be included in ‘Thattong Sound’.

Youngohm first rose to prominence after participating in the ‘Rap Is Now Season 2’ competition in 2015, going on to release his debut track ‘Choey Moey’ in 2017. The prolific rapper has since released new singles yearly, including his fan-favourite hits ‘Thararat’, ‘Doo White’, ‘Before You Sleep Tonight’ and more.

In other Thai music news, Thai star Mew Suppasit released a single with EXO vocalist Suho on October 23 titled ‘Turn Off The Alarm’. Arriving via Suppasit’s self-founded label, the single is part of Suppasit’s ongoing ‘Global Collaboration Project’, which was first launched in late 2021 with the single ‘Spaceman’, produced by English electronic music duo HONNE.

Suppasit previously released ‘Before 4:30 (She said…)’ featuring Korean-American singer Sam Kim in December 2021, and ‘Forever Love’ featuring South Korean singer Bumkey in July 2022 under the project.