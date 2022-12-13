YouTube crew Sidemen take aim at Santa with festive single ‘Christmas Drillings’

British YouTube crew Sidemen have released a festive single titled ‘Christmas Drillings’ – listen below.

The drill banger, which features JME, was released on December 5, as part of the weekly Sidemen Sunday videos. Two teams are selected to either be on the ‘good team’ with a budget of $100,000 (£81,000) or the ‘bad team’, which has a budget of $100 (£81).

For ‘Christmas Drillings’, KSI, TBJZL, Vikkstar123 and JME were selected for the good team while Miniminter, Behzinga, Zerkaa, W2S and Randolph were selected for the bad team.

Advertisement

The team with the bigger budget recruited producer Nyge and came up with ‘Christmas Drillings’, while the other team worked on the less polished but equally funny and violent ‘This Or That’.

“Christmas drillings, make a killin’ (Killin’) / We got them children cryin’ now that Santa Claus is missin’,” KSI sings on the chorus of ‘Christmas Drillings’.

Meanwhile, JME takes aim at Christmas decorations and energy use in the first verse: “My neighbours lighting up the whole street (Pricks) / NPower, SSE, EON, EDF energy / Them man there raking in the Ps / Dumb consumers still can’t see.”

The song with the most streams and YouTube views until Christmas will be declared the winner, with all proceeds generated donated to various charities.

According to the Official Charts, both songs are contenders for the Christmas Number One, with Sidemen currently sitting at odds of 8/1, according to OddsChecker.

Advertisement

In other news, The Kunts have released a new Christmas track called ‘Fuck The Tories’ in a fresh bid for the Christmas Number One spot.

The British punks’ new song – which is officially out December 16 – is a scathing takedown of The Conservative party and the the current political and social climate.

The Kunts’ previous two singles, ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’ and ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t‘, both reached number five in the UK singles chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively as they attempted to score a Christmas Number One.

Last year they lost out on the Number One to LadBaby’s ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, a rivalry which also saw the acts warring with one another in the press.