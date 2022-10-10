YouTube Fan Fest celebrates 10th anniversary in Singapore with Billlie, SB19, Starbe and more

YouTube FanFest is set to return to Singapore for its 10th anniversary event, featuring performances from K-pop group Billlie, P-pop group SB19 and Japanese vocal group Travis Japan among others.

Set to take place this November 11 , the event will see a mix of live onstage performances and live-streamed ones, with Billlie, Travis Japan, and Indonesian girl group Starbe among those set to take the stage at the event.

P-pop group SB19, hololive vtuber Gawr Gura, Indian dance sister duo Sharma Sisters and many more will be appearing on the livestreamed portion of the event. A wide variety of creators will be taking part in gaming content, panel discussions and YouTube skits during the event as well.

Ticketing details and venue for the event have yet to be revealed, with the announcement set to follow in coming weeks.

Initially held as a physical event in Singapore, YouTube Fan Fest has since expanded to Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The Singapore events have traditionally been held in conjunction with the All That Matters conference, marking this year as a departure as the conference took place in September.

The 2020 edition saw an all-virtual lineup of 150 creators and musicians from Southeast Asia, alongside various international personalities. The Philippines’ Ben&Ben and SB19, Malaysian rapper Namewee, Taiwanese alt-rock trio Tilly Birds, Japan’s SixTones and Snow Man were among the performers at for that edition of the festival.

The virtual 2021 edition of the festival was broadcast from the Philippines and featured performances from SB19, Zack Tabudlo, Reneé Dominique, The Juans, and more.

The musicians in lineup for YouTube Fan Fest 2022 are:

Travis Japan

Billlie

AC Bonifacio

Annette Lee

Noor Chalal

REAL AKIBA BOYZ

Starbe

Akanekikaku

SB19

Manner