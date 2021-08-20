YouTube FanFest Philippines returns with line-up including SB19, Zack Tabudlo, Reneé Dominique and more

YouTube FanFest has returned to the Philippines this year with a line-up that includes SB19, Zack Tabudlo, Reneé Dominique, The Juans, and more.

According to its official Twitter account on Thursday (August 18), YouTube FanFest 2021 will air next week over three days, from August 27 to 29, via the official YouTube FanFest Channel.

The music line-up of the festival is also tipped to include singer-songwriter Lesha, comedian and singer Mikey Bustos, dancer-actress AC Bonifacio, and dance group G-Force, among others.

With the country still affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will be taking place virtually, with the event being run under IATF (The Inter-Agency Task Force) regulations on Covid-19, in compliance with health and safety protocols.

Watch its official trailer below.

Episodes featuring the artists and celebrities will air at 6pm in the Philippines during the three-day event, which promises to explore food, music, and local culture.

Since its first edition in 2018, the YouTube FanFest typically features popular musicians and content creators from the Southeast Asian region.

The festival initially existed as a physical event in Singapore and was held in conjunction with the All That Matters Conference. It has since expanded to Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Last year, YTFF featured 150 creators and musicians from Southeast Asia including SB19, Ben&Ben, and Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Namewee.

The full line-up for YouTube FanFest Philippines 2021 is:

AC Bonifacio

Benedict Cua

Chef RV Manabat

Chef Tatung

Claudine Co

G-Force

Hazel Quing

Indai Allyn

Lesha

Lyqa Maravilla

Madam Ely

Medyo Maldito

Mikey Bustos

Natalia Guerrero

Niana Guerrero

Raiza Contawi

Ranz Kyle

Raphiel Shannon

Reneé Dominique

SB19

Snake Princess

ThatsBella

The Juans

Tita Krissy Achino

Zack Tabudlo