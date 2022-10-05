Ysa Yaneza releases new women’s empowerment single ‘1Nightwitu’

Singaporean-Filipino singer-songwriter Ysa Yaneza has released her new single ‘1Nightwitu’, which sees the singer sending out a message of female empowerment.

In a press statement, Yaneza shared the message behind the music video that sees her cutting loose at a Metro Manila nightclub, eventually meeting a cute boy who takes her for coffee. “What the director brought was kind of a modern twist to all of these nostalgic inspo that I had,” she said. “I wanted the music video to really convey female empowerment.”

The track was co-written and produced by LA-based artist and Anna Burch collaborator Shubu, while Grammy-nominated Charli XCX sound engineer Stuart Hawkes was behind the mastering process.

Watch the music video for Ysa Yaneza’s ‘1Nightwitu’ below.

‘1Nightwitu’ is also the lead single from Yaneza’s upcoming self-titled EP ‘YSA’ and follows her single ‘Jewel’, which was released earlier this year on August 19. Further information on the EP, such as release date and tracklist has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

Yaneza made her debut in 2016 with the single ‘Tea’. 2017 saw no new releases from the singer, before the arrival of three new singles in ‘IRL (If You Really See Me)’, ‘Max.’ and ‘Decide’ in 2018. Following another break in 2019, 2020 saw Yaneza release the singles ‘Softly’ and ‘True’.