Yuju to contribute to a song to the soundtrack of ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

K-pop soloist and former GFRIEND member Yuju will be releasing an original song called ‘You’re Like An Americano’ for Disney+’s upcoming original K-drama Kiss Sixth Sense.

Earlier today (May 23), KONNECT Entertainment announced that the singer would be featured on the soundtrack of Disney+’s forthcoming fantasy romance K-drama series Kiss Sixth Sense. Yuju will be release the new track, titled ‘You’re Like An Americano’, on May 25, the same day as the drama’s premiere.

The forthcoming track will be Yuju’s first music release since she dropped her solo mini-album ‘Rec.’ in January, led by the single ‘Play’. The former girl group vocalist has previously released several original tracks for K-dramas like Police University, Run On and True Beauty, among others.

Based on a web novel of the same name, Kiss Sixth Sense, starring Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing on You) and Yoon Kye-sang (Chocolate), revolves around a woman named Ye Sul (Seo), who can see the future when she kisses someone. One day, she accidentally kisses the neck of her boss (Yoon) while at work and sees them in bed together.



Kiss Sixth Sense is helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon, who has previously worked on dramas such as Oh My Baby (2020) and Tunnel (2017). The cast also includes stars such as Kim Ji-suk (When The Camellia Blooms) and Lee Joo-yeon (Devilish Joy).

In other GFRIEND news, former dancer and vocalist Yerin has made her debut as a soloist with her new mini-album ‘Aria’, led by the single of the same name. The singer is now the fifth member of GFRIEND to debut again, after Yuju and VIVIZ, a new trio formed by Eunha, SinB and Umji.