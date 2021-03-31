Yukika to make comeback with first mini-album ‘timeabout’

Japanese-born K-pop singer Yukika has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming mini-album ‘timeabout’.

The comeback, which her agency Ubuntu Entertainment confirmed last February, will carry six tracks including the title track ‘Insomnia’ and the pre-release song ‘Lovemonth (애월 (愛月)’. Notably, ‘Imsomnia’ was co-written by Im Sooho and N!ko, both of whom worked on IU‘s hit song ‘LILAC’.

Advertisement

Yukika has also given fans a taste of the project’s sound with a medley of all the upcoming tracks. The songs on ‘timeabout’ seem to continue the city pop sound she cultivated on her debut album, ‘Soul Lady’. The upcoming mini-album is set to be released on April 7.

Yukika debuted as a solo artist in February 2019 with the city pop anthem ‘Neon’, followed by the single ‘Cherries Jubiles’ in July. Both songs appeared on her debut solo album, ‘Soul Lady’.

Prior to her solo debut, Yukika was a contestant on the 2017 South Korean survival reality competition, Mix Nine. The singer was eliminated in the show’s tenth episode, finishing in 34th place.

Advertisement

In other K-pop news, Red Velvet’s Wendy is preparing to make her solo debut with a mini-album titled ‘Like Water’. According to her agency SM Entertainment, it will include five songs that feature “sincere messages and warm emotions”.