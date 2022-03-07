Yuna announces ‘Y1’ tracklist, shares ‘Pantone 17 1330’ preview

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has announced the details of ‘Y1’, the first entry in her upcoming series of releases leading up to her upcoming album, ‘Y5’.

‘Y1’ has been confirmed for a March 11 release. The project will serve as the first of five EPs that will eventually come together to form her fifth album, ‘Y5’ later in the year.

Yuna first took to social media on Friday (March 4) to share the tracklist for ‘Y1’. The EP will include four songs: ‘Intro’, ‘Hello’, ‘Pantone 17 1330’ and ‘Cigarette’.

On Monday (March 7), she shared a short clip of ‘Pantone 17 1330’. Per her post, the track is “about being comfortable and confident in your own skin, and finding someone who sees and appreciates you just the way you are”.

She continued: “Growing up I used to play in the sun (I was active in sports) and my skin would be so tan and that was deemed ‘unpretty’, this affected my confidence and the way I thought about my skin color for many years. Where I come from a lot of girls are so focused on trying to have fairer skin using harmful whitening skin products without realizing they are already SO beautiful with their natural dark or tan skin. Hopefully this song means something to those who are struggling to free themselves from pressures of fitting into beauty standards.”

Listen to the preview of ‘Pantone 17 1330’ below.

On her Instagram stories, Yuna answered a number of fan questions about ‘Y5’, confirming that the album does not include any featured artists as yet, giving the artist the chance to focus “on myself & my art at the moment”.

The album as a whole will also chronicle her personal experiences over the last two years, with elements of “love, death of a loved one, life, friendship, self-love, self-doubt…”

She also shared more on her decision to break up the album into 5 EPs, saying: “This way instead of asking listeners to listen to 12-13 songs at one go, they can enjoy every song I put out in their own pace, they’ll get to connect to them individually”.

A release date for the four remaining EPs have yet to be announced. A music video for ‘Pantone 17 1330’ has also been filmed, although it is currently unclear if the video will drop with the EP on March 11.

Yuna most recently featured on South Korean producer and singer-songwriter SHAUN‘s latest single, ‘So Right’ on February 24. Prior to ‘So Right’, she released ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ featuring American R&B singer Pink Sweat$ released in June 2021 and ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ in December 2020.

The tracklist for ‘Y1’ is: