Yuna and Incubus’ Brandon Boyd team up to sell Joshua Tree-inspired art prints

Yuna has partnered with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd to release an art print inspired by the desert landscapes of California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

The Malaysian singer-songwriter announced the launch via Instagram today (December 15), adding that the piece – entitled ‘Goodbye Joshua Tree’ – was overseen by Moonlight Art Collective, an art commune co-founded by Boyd. “What a blessing seeing my prints in person for the very first time & signing them,” Yuna wrote in the post’s caption, “[with Brandon Boyd] helping me number/date them. WHAT!!”

In a clip posted to Moonlight Art Collective’s official website, Yuna elaborated further on creating the piece, commenting that it was an entirely spontaneous endeavour. “What’s unique about this piece is it wasn’t planned,” she stated. “It’s like a beautiful accident. That morning, it was just me, and a piece of paper, and a pen, and this beautiful view. I was left with this choice, and I just felt very inspired.”

The prints are currently available for purchase in two forms: the “standard edition” of the penned sketch will feature the singer-songwriter’s autograph without additional frills, while the “hand-embellished edition” will feature hand-coloured enhancements on a single, randomised portion of the print.

65 of the former edition will be sold for USD65, whereas only 15 of the latter version will be available for purchase at USD100. Both prints are available on Moonlight Art Collective’s official website.

In November, Yuna released her fifth studio album ‘Y5’, which consists of tracks from the four EPs she had released across 2022, ‘Y1’, ‘Y2’, ‘Y3’ and ‘Y4’, alongside an additional four new tracks. The album is Yuna’s first full-length effort as an independent artist in 10 years, following the conclusion of her record deals with Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group.

‘Y5’ is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Rouge’, which featured a stacked lineup of collaborations including Tyler, The Creator, Little Simz, Jay Park, G-Eazy, Masego and more.

The singer-songwriter also recently expressed that she would not be able to organise a headlining concert in Kuala Lumpur as previously teased, being unable to secure sponsors or support for the endeavour. She also stated that plans for a wider Asia tour were also unlikely to take place in 2022, though she also does not rule them out.

In March, Brandon Boyd released his sophomore solo album ‘Echoes & Cocoons’, which was co-produced by indie rock hotshot John Congleton. Incubus’ last full length album was 2017’s ‘8’, which has since been followed by 2020’s ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP.