Yuna contributes new song ‘The Other Side’ to ‘Curious George’ film soundtrack

Yuna has released a new, country-tinged song for the film ‘Curious George: Go West, Go Wild’.

Titled ‘The Other Side’, the three-minute song accompanies five original tracks performed by Rob Trow, written by Michele Brourman and Amanda McBroom. The soundtrack is rounded up by the film’s score by Germaine Franco. Stream it below.

“I had so much fun working on this soundtrack!” Yuna wrote on Twitter, thanking the film for having her on board. “Can’t wait for my nieces and nephews to watch this!”

‘The Other Side’ is a swift follow-up to Yuna’s recent single ‘Invisible’, which was released independently last Friday (September 4). She gave the song its live premiere in a session for American radio station KCRW, where she also covered The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

Curious George: Go West, Go Wild follows the titular George (Frank Welker) and Ted (Jeff Bennett) as they journey out for a relaxing weekend in the country, only for their plans to be thrown into disarray when their cousin Ginny’s farm animals escape.

The soundtrack was released yesterday (September 8) alongside the film, which debuted on US streaming service Peacock. Watch a clip from the movie below.

The film is the latest instalment in the long-running franchise, which first spawned a series of books in the 1940s.

Its adaptation to the big screen was first released in 2006, starring Welker as George and Will Farrell as Ted, a character immortalised in early stories as the unnamed Man With the Yellow Hat. The film’s soundtrack was written and performed by singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.

News of a live-action adaptation – directed by Shrek’s Andrew Adamson – was reported in 2016 by Deadline. The film is still in development, with script rewrites reported as recently as March, according to The GWW.