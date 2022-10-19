Yuna’s Malaysia concert will not take place this year

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has shared an update on her teased Kuala Lumpur concert and Asia tour.

In a fan Q&A held on her Instagram Stories, Yuna revealed that her teased concert will not be held this year as the singer was unable to enlist support or a sponsor for the concert. “I’m pretty bummed but I believe that maybe it was not meant to be and whatever ‘way’ we tried to take was not the path I meant to take,” she added.

“My team and I will find a way to build our own show, unfortunately it won’t be this year.”

The singer also revealed that a wider Asia tour is still up in the air, explaining: “Tours are very expensive now and as an independent artist I have to cover all of the expenses myself. There are a lot of artists and bands out there who had to cancel their tour because it would leave them in the red, meaning they lose money rather than making money.”

Yuna previously teased plans to hold “another performance like the one I had at [KLCC] Plenary Hall a few years ago” back in August, hinting she could hold a concert in Kuala Lumpur towards the end of 2022 before embarking on a string of mini-tours in the United States to promote her new album ‘Y5’.

The singer released the fourth and penultimate instalment of her ‘Y5’ album, ‘Y4’, in early September. The first of the EP series ‘Y1’ was released in March, followed by ‘Y2’ in May. ‘Y3’ was released in July and was accompanied by her nature-themed video for the track ‘Risk It All’.

Prior to the ‘Y5’ releases, Yuna featured on South Korean producer and singer-songwriter Shaun’s single ‘So Right’ in February this year, having previously appeared on American R&B singer Pink Sweat$’ June 2021 single ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’.