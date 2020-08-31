Yuna teases new single ‘Invisible’ out later this week

Yuna will be dropping her latest single ‘Invisible’ this Friday (September 4).

In a brief post on Twitter last night (August 30), the Malaysian-born R&B artist uploaded an image with the numbers “9/4” and the words “Yuna Invisible” to tease the impending release. See it below:

I N V I S I B L E S E P T 4 pic.twitter.com/MD58LlvbEj — Yuna Zarai (@yunamusic) August 30, 2020

In a statement on her official website, Yuna said ‘Invisible’ picks up where her 2016 single ‘Crush’, featuring American R&B singer Usher, left off.

“The song is about falling in love with someone, but the other person doesn’t see you. It’s about what that feels like to deal with those emotions,” she said.

“Regardless, you keep falling for them and loving them from afar.”

The upcoming single is a follow-up to ‘Stay Where You Are’ released in May, which was the first track she released independently following her critically acclaimed album ‘Rouge’ under Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group in July 2019.

Earlier this month (August 8), former US First Lady Michelle Obama made a Spotify playlist that included the Yuna song ‘Pink Youth’, the collaboration between Yuna and British rapper Lil Simz. that appeared on ‘Rouge’

‘Pink Youth’ was among the list of songs by Beyoncé, Steve Lacy, Lianne La Havas, Teyana Taylor, Tank and the Bangas and other tracks on Obama’s playlist.