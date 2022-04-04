Yuna says ‘Hello’ in moody, monochrome music video

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has released a new music video for ‘Hello’.

The music video – directed by Adam Sinclair – was uploaded onto YouTube on Saturday (April 2). The monochrome video sees Yuna singing along to the track in a luxurious home in a desert, before she steps out to explore the vast landscape towards the end of the clip.

Watch the music video for ‘Hello’ below.

Advertisement

The music video for ‘Hello’ comes three weeks after the release of the song, which features on the singer-songwriter’s ‘Y1’ EP alongside ‘Pantone 17 13 30’ and ‘Cigarette’.

‘Y1’ marks the first of five EPs that Yuna plans to release this year, culminating in the release of her fifth studio album, ‘Y5’. Release dates for the four remaining EPs have yet to be announced, although Yuna teased in late March that she was “finishing up” ‘Y2’.

‘Y1’, Yuna’s first release as an independent artist, is also her most personal project to date. She explained in an Instagram post ahead of the EP’s release that ‘Hello’ was written about her “dealing with the death of my cousin last year”.

Yuna previously mentioned in an Instagram Stories Q&A that ‘Y5’ does not contain any artist collaborations, though she revealed in April last year that she had been working with producer Malay – who worked on Frank Ocean’s critically acclaimed ‘Channel Orange’ – for the album.