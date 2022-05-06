Yuna shares three new songs on ‘Y2’ EP

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna has released ‘Y2’, the second of five EPs that will collectively make up her next album ‘Y5’.

‘Y2’, which features the three songs ‘Girl U Used 2 Know’, ’24 Hours’, and ‘Make A Move’, dropped on Friday (May 6). Following ‘Y1’, which was released in March, it marks Yuna’s second independent release in a decade.

Stream ‘Y2’ below.

In a press statement, Yuna said the three new songs touched on the process of healing from heartbreak.

Of lead single ‘Make A Move’, she said: “You know that even if this person knows your name, it’s not enough to spark something real, you have to make the first move to talk to him/him or do something before it’s too late or before the situation becomes a ‘could-have-been’.”

Yuna has production credits on every song on ‘Y2’, and said she taught herself to produce from her father’s office, which she turned into a studio while under lockdown. “I discovered something new about myself… that I can produce. Now I don’t have to depend on anyone else for music – I can do things myself. I got really inspired by that,” she said.

“There’s something very powerful about being an independent artist.”

The ‘Y2’ EP follows the four-track ‘Y1’, which Yuna called her “most personal project to date”. One of its tracks, ‘Hello’, was about Yuna’s experience coping with the death of her cousin in 2021. Both projects will be collected in ‘Y5’, which a press release says will be out in the fall – meaning it could drop as soon as September.

‘Y2’ also arrives two weeks after Yuna appeared as a guest performer during TOKiMONSTA’s set at Coachella alongside VanJess and Dumbfoundead.