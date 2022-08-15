Yuna teases major Malaysia concert for late 2022

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna recently revealed her intentions to stage a concert in Malaysia towards the end of the year in a new interview with local press.

The R&B powerhouse justified her plans, saying that finishing production on her upcoming fifth full-length LP ‘Y5’ and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions on live performances has made her more inclined towards a new live performance. “Now it seems like the ‘season’ for live concerts here in Malaysia,” she said, “and to be honest, it’s been in my planning to hold another performance like the one I had at Plenary Hall a few years ago.”

She particularly expressed intentions to hold one towards the end of 2022 in Kuala Lumpur before embarking on a string of mini-tours in the United States to promote ‘Y5’, saying that she could “stop by for a while” to play a show.

In February, Yuna announced that her upcoming full-length ‘Y5’ would be released as 5 EPs. The first of the EP series ‘Y1’ was released in March, followed by ‘Y2’ in May. ‘Y3’, the most recent installation, was released in July and was accompanied by her nature-themed video for the track ‘Risk It All’. While a release date for ‘Y4’ has yet to be announced, Yuna has begun promoting its release, suggesting that it could arrive over the next few weeks.

Upon announcing the tracklist for ‘Y1’, the artist expressed through her Instagram stories that no artists are featured on ‘Y5’, claiming the project an opportunity to focus on “on myself & my art”. The EPs so far have not featured any collaborations, though the singer had reportedly been working with Channel Orange producer Malay in April 2021.

‘Y5’ will mark the singer’s second independent release in a decade, and will serve as the follow up to her last full-length release, ‘Rouge’, which was released under Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group in July 2019, and featured numerous guest appearances including Tyler, the Creator, G-Eazy, Little Simz and Jay Park.

Prior to the ‘Y5’ releases, Yuna had been featured on the South Korean producer and singer-songwriter’s single ‘So Right’ in February this year, which follows her guest appearance on American R&B singer Pink Sweat$’ June 2021 single ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’. The singer’s last solo single was 2020’s ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’.