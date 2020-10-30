Yuna to perform live-streamed concert from aquarium in Kuala Lumpur

Yuna has announced a live-streamed concert from Kuala Lumpur aquarium Aquaria KLCC in December.

On December 3, the singer-songwriter will perform at the aquarium, which announced its closure to the public two days ago due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order. There will not be a live audience present.

In an Instagram post, the singer-songwriter said the decision to perform at the aquarium was made after months of thinking about where and how to do her next live-streamed showcase.

“Since we can’t go out and tour around the world (which was a huge part of my life) artists have been struggling to find ways to perform live for their fans- me included!” she wrote.

“I will also be sharing my journey towards making this epic, once in a lifetime show. We got a month plus to prep for this crazy day!!!”

Tickets for the performance are on sale now here. There are different broadcasts for different time zones, the first for Asia taking place December 3 from 8 to 9pm.

Limited edition merchandise in the form of a special jumper will be available alongside the tickets, Yuna added.

Read her post below:

On September 4, Yuna released her latest single ‘Invisible’, which picked up where her 2016 single ‘Crush’, featuring American R&B singer Usher, left off. The single was followed by a song she contributed to the film Curious George: Go West, Go Wild.

‘Invisible’ was premiered during a live set for the California radio station KCRW, where she also performed a cover of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’.

In May, Yuna dropped the single ‘Stay Where You Are’, the first she released independently following her critically acclaimed album ‘Rouge’, which was released under Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group in July 2019.