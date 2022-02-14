Yuna to release first part of her upcoming fifth album in March

Yuna has announced that her upcoming album is being split into five parts, the first coming as soon as next month.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (February 13), the Malaysian singer revealed that her fifth album, which she’s referring to as ‘Y5’, will have its first part, ‘Y1: Hello’, released in March.

Advertisement

Yuna’s announcement post also teases that a visual has been filmed, with a follow-up Instagram Story showing a desert road and captioned “It’s a wrap!”.

This record will serve as the follow-up to Yuna’s 2019 album ‘Rogue’. It remains to be seen how many tracks will be included in the album, or who it might feature. However, the singer-songwriter revealed in April last year that she had been working with producer Malay – who worked on Frank Ocean’s critically acclaimed ‘Channel Orange’ – for the album.

“We have just started working on maybe three songs, so let’s just wait and see what we can come up with. I’m trying not to rush the process. Let things happen naturally,” she said at the time.

Yuna last released ‘Don’t Blame It On Love’ featuring American R&B singer Pink Sweat$ in June, following ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’ in December 2020. It is currently unclear if both tracks will feature on Yuna’s upcoming album.

In April last year, she enlisted Filipino R&B singer James Reid for a remix of ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Watching’. She also co-wrote two singles released by Malaysian singer Ai.Z last year, ‘The Last Thing’ and ‘Use Me’.