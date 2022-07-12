Yuna’s ‘Y3’ EP has arrived with a gorgeous video for ‘Risk It All’

Yuna has dropped her third EP this year, ‘Y3’, along with a new music video for ‘Risk It All’.

Released on Friday (July 8), the record contains three tracks: ‘Don’t Wanna Know’, ‘Risk It All’, and ‘Summer Love’. “Excited about Y3! I can’t believe I already have 3 parts of my album out.. 2 more to go,” Yuna shared in a tweet last week about the release.

Listen to ‘Y3 here’:

Advertisement

In addition to the EP’s release, the Malaysian singer-songwriter released a gorgeous video for the cut ‘Risk It All’.

The video sees the Malaysian singer-songwriter sing along to the track in various settings including a flower garden and a bathtub filled with greenery. Watch the video for ‘Risk It All’ below.

‘Y3’ is the third entry in five micro-releases that will collectively form Yuna’s next album, ‘Y5’.

Last month, the pop artist dropped an ethereal video for the track ‘Make A Move’, which was directed by the singer’s husband, Adam Sinclair. The track was part of her previous EP, ‘Y2’, alongside tracks including ‘24 Hours’ and ‘Girl U Used 2 Know’.

Advertisement

That release, which dropped in May, follows March’s four-track EP ‘Y1’, which Yuna dubbed her “most personal project to date”.

‘Y5’, will mark her second independent release in a decade, and follows her 2019 album ‘Rouge’, which was released through UMG Recordings. Per a press release, the record will be out in the fall – which means it could drop around September.