Yung Kai and NYK party it up in video for new collab ‘Show Me’

Malaysian artists Yung Kai and NYK have released the music video for their new collaboration, ‘Show Me’.

The music video arrived on Saturday (June 5), ahead of the single’s official release on streaming platforms this Friday (June 11). The music video – directed by Idontreallynou – depicts the duo delivering their AutoTune-slathered verses in plush settings, from a fancy bedroom to a padded bathroom and a neon-lit garden.

Watch the duo let loose in the music video for ‘Show Me’ below.

Advertisement

The upbeat ‘Show Me’ features production from Jaake, who has worked on other Yung Kai cuts such as ‘Save The Night’ and ‘Runaway’.

Prior to the release of the ‘Show Me’ music video, the Sarawak rapper unveiled a video for ‘Save The Night’, a trilingual collab with B-Heart and Izhar, in April. He also released a four-track EP in 2020 entitled ‘柔陷阱’ (‘Tender Trap’).

NYK, on the other hand, released his first single of the year ‘On Me’, in late April. The track was the artist’s first independent release via record label PLAIN PACK. ‘On Me’ – and its accompanying music video – touched upon themes of burdens and “being caught in a spot where you’re left shouldering most of the baggage, whether it’s to do with relationships, work, or family”.