Yung Raja releases new ALYPH-produced single ‘Favourite’

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has released a new single produced by fellow rapper ALYPH titled ‘Favourite’.

The single, which was released on December 16 on all streaming platforms, opens with a snippet of Snoop Dogg proclaiming “Love potions in the compound” before transitioning into a darkly sensual, almost menacing beat as Yung Raja intones, “Vannakam Baby / Look at you driving me crazy”.

Listen to Yung Raja’s ‘Favourite’ below.

The single is also Yung Raja’s first solo release of the year, having previously featured in Ramengvrl’s track ‘Ming Ling’ and Indian singer and rapper Kayan’s single ‘No Shade’ back in August as well as appearing on Indian rapper SVDP’s September track ‘Aiyo!’.

He kicked off 2022 with an appearance on the global edition of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’, where he rapped alongside Snoop, Larry June and October London on the track ‘Qualified’.

Yung Raja released his first EP, ‘MIKE’ last year following the success of his singles ‘Spice Boy’ and ‘Mami’. The latter was lightheartedly roasted by Jimmy Fallon on the host’s late-night talk show in July as part of a Tonight Show segment called “Do Not Play”. Fallon later told Raja that he and house band The Roots “loved that jam”.

The EP’s title track, ‘MIKE’, was later remixed by Malaysian Tamil trap record label Highlife Records artists Prayven and Dope’eh, and rap trio Sicarios. The remix was released earlier this year in February with Yung Raja’s blessing, and features the artists contributing their own Tamil rap verses to the track.