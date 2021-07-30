Yung Raja chases ‘Fallon’ mention with new single ‘Spice Boy’

Weeks after he was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has released a brand new single ‘Spice Boy’.

The track arrived on streaming platforms today (Friday, July 30), with a music video scheduled to premiere tonight at 9PM SGT on YouTube.

‘Spice Boy’ features the Def Jam Southeast Asia artist delivering his signature English and Tamil bars over dancey beats orchestrated by producers Flightsch and RIIDEM.

Listen to ‘Spice Boy’ below.

‘Spice Boy’ follows the release of ‘Mami’ in March. Earlier this month, the single was featured on the ‘Do Not Play’ segment of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

While the segment saw Fallon light-heartedly roast the song for its repetitive chorus, Raja later shared a Twitter direct message exchange he had with the late-night host, who told him he and his house band The Roots “loved” the song.

On ‘Spice Boy’, Raja digs deeper into the bilingual hip-hop he has established with past releases. “Since I was a child I’ve always been proud of my culture – my roots, my mother tongue, everything that makes me ‘me’,” he said in a press release.

“Learning to embrace that, from a very young age, is one of the reasons behind the bilingualism in my art. A bilingual boy, born in Singapore and raised by South Indian parents – this is who I am.”

‘Spice Boy’ also pays homage to hip-hop and the impact that the genre has had on Raja’s life. Raja recalled first discovering hip-hop at 10 years old, and how “it made one of the first and strongest impressions on me creatively.

“That was the real beginning of my rooted identity and voice amalgamating with hip-hop culture.”