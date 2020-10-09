Yung Raja drops new single, ‘The Dance Song’, his first for US label Alamo Records

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has unveiled his latest single, ‘The Dance Song’ – his debut release for US label Alamo Records.

The single, released today (October 9), is a joyous three-minute track featuring Yung Raja’s signature flow and verses in English and Tamil, over a glimmering minimal beat by producer Flightsch. Hear it below:

A music video for ‘The Dance Song’, directed by Vadbibes, is due out later today. Both Flightsch and Vadbibes collaborated with Yung Raja on his previous two singles, 2018’s ‘Mustafa’ and 2019’s ‘Mad Blessings’.

“This is the third and the biggest one, in terms of my artistry,” Raja said in a press release. “Whatever I’ve been figuring out with the YUNG RAJA brand, comes to a head on here.”

‘The Dance Song’ also marks the Def Jam Southeast Asia rapper’s first release on USA-based label Alamo Records, making Yung Raja their first Asian artist. Alamo Records is a joint venture label of Interscope Records/Geffen, with a roster that includes rappers Lil Durk, Smokepurpp and 03 Greedo.

In a recent interview with NME, Yung Raja reveals that following ‘The Dance Song’, he will be releasing new music and collaborations at a greater frequency from next year onwards, as compared to his previous output of one single a year since 2018.

“The first three years was really just marinating and getting to understand what the job scope is. Now we have a good understanding of it,” he said. “You’re always going to be learning, but now I feel I’m spiritually ready to take on whatever is lying ahead of Yung Raja, the brand – and Yung Raja, myself.”