Yung Raja announces five-city tour of India

Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has announced a tour of India starting this weekend (March 25) in Mumbai.

Raja made the announcement on his Instagram page on March 22, revealing five tour dates that will take him from Mumbai to Bangalore from March 25 till April 3. The first two dates will see the rapper taking the stage at Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival’s stages in Mumbai and Pune, where he will perform alongside Indian acts Taba Chake, Raja Kumari and more.

The remaining three tour dates will take him to Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore.

Yung Raja was most recently featured on the global edition of Snoop Dogg’s ‘Algorithm’ compilation album, ‘Algorithm (Global Edition)’, where he rapped alongside Snoop, Larry June and October London on the track ‘Qualified’.

In 2021, he released his first EP, ‘MIKE’, following the success of the singles ‘Spice Boy’ and ‘Mami’. The latter was even lightheartedly roasted by Jimmy Fallon on the host’s late-night talk show in July as part of a Tonight Show segment called “Do Not Play”. Fallon later told Raja that he and house band The Roots “loved that jam”.

The EP’s title track, ‘MIKE’, was recently remixed by Malaysian Tamil trap record label Highlife Records artists Prayven and Dope’eh, and rap trio Sicarios. The remix was released earlier this month with Raja’s blessing, and features the artists contributing their own Tamil rap verses to the track.

Yung Raja’s 2022 India tour dates are:

Friday March 25 – NH Weekender Pre-Party, Mumbai

Saturday March 26 – NH Weekender, Pune

Friday April 1 – Auro Bar & Kitchen, Delhi

Saturday April 2 – TBA, Chennai

Sunday April 3 – RCB Bar and Cafe, Bangalore