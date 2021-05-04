Yung Raja sees off April with fiery freestyle over Shanti Dope’s ‘Amatz’ beat

Singapore’s Yung Raja has seen off April with a new freestyle over the beat of Filipino rapper Shanti Dope’s ‘Amatz’.

On April 30, Raja dropped an 80-second freestyle which displays his bilingual, Tamil-English flow. The accompanying video shows the NME 100 artist in the studio with friends, spitting off the dome: “Land in Paris wearing some brand new Louis Vuitton / Land in Tamil Nadu, start hanging out with some dons / I’ll order calamaris while fellers be mollemaaris / A muthalaali throwing up dirhams in Abu Dhabi.”

Watch Yung Raja’s colourful ‘April Freestyle’ here:

The freestyle jumps on a renewed wave of interest in Shanti Dope’s 2019 single ‘Amatz’, precipitated by the song’s use in an episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month. It also comes after Raja swept the rap categories of Singapore’s *SCAPE Youth Music Awards in March, and his latest single ‘Mami’.

In an interview with NME last year, Raja spoke about bilingual rapping, explaining that his facility for the Tamil language helps with his fast flow: “It has to do with the cadence of Tamil, and the phonetic elements of Tamil are tongue-twisting, to a certain degree.”

Last year, Yung Raja – a Def Jam Southeast Asia artist – signed to US label Alamo Records, an announcement that coincided with the release of his single ‘Dance Song’.