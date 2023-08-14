Yungblud announces Asia tour around Japan dates with Bring Me The Horizon

Yungblud has announced new shows in East and Southeast Asia around his upcoming appearances with Bring Me The Horizon in Japan – find the full list of Asia tour dates below.

Today (August 14) the British pop-punk artist confirmed new shows with special guest Jesse Jo Stark in the following cities this October and November: Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan; Manila, Philippines, Singapore; and Bangkok, Thailand. These will mark Yungblud’s “first headline shows ever” in the region, he wrote on social media: “I cannot wait to be with you all!”

These join already-announced dates in Japan with Bring Me The Horizon. Yungblud, Babymetal and I Prevail will support the Sheffield band in Kobe and Nagoya on October 31 and November 1 respectively, and all go on to play BMTH’s very own NEX_FEST at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe on November 3.

Tickets to the shows with Bring Me The Horizon are on sale now, while tickets to the other Yungblud dates go on sale August 21 at 12pm local time. Find more info here.

Yungblud’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Sunday 29 – Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul, South Korea*

Tuesday 31 – World Hall, Kobe, Japan^

NOVEMBER

Wednesday1 – Gaishi Hall, Nagoya, Japan^

Friday 3 – NEX_FEST at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan^

Monday 6 – Toyusu Pit, Tokyo, Japan*

Wednesday 8 – SM Skydome, Manila, Philippines*

Friday 10 – Capitol Theatre, Singapore*

Sunday 12 – Moonstar Studio, Bangkok, Thailand*

^with Bring Me the Horizon

*with Jesse Jo Stark

Yungblud’s latest release is the June single ‘Lowlife’. His last full-length project was his third record, ‘Yungblud’, released September 2022. He had some notable onstage collaborations while touring earlier this year, joining Avril Lavigne to sing their collaborative single ‘I’m A Mess’ in Paris and performing ‘Break Stuff’ with Limp Bizkit at Rock Im Park.

ASIA IM FINALLY COMING!!! our first headline shows ever ! 🖤☠️🖤

In other Asia tour news, Bring Me The Horizon have also recently announced headline shows of their own in the region, confirming dates in Bangkok and Jakarta.