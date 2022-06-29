Yungblud celebrates positivity on new single ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’

Yungblud has shared the latest preview of his forthcoming self-titled album, a short and upbeat pop-rock song titled ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’.

In a press release, the artist (real name Dominic Harrison) explained that he wrote the song “to help me stand up”, declaring that, “To me, this song is what happiness feels like. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day.

“I wanted this song to be a little part of someone’s day. No matter what they’re going through, they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That’s the vision; that’s the dream.”

Advertisement

The track arrives alongside a fittingly buoyant music video. In it, Harrison and his band perform on a float in the middle of a crowded city street, all the while being blasted by water guns. It was shot on location in the Southbank area of central London, and was shut down by police in the process.

Have a look at the clip below:

‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’ is the third single to come from Harrison’s new album as Yungblud – the eponymous record is set to land on September 2 via Locomotion/Geffen – following the release of ‘The Funeral’ in March and the Willow-assisted ‘Memories’ last month.

During his set at Glastonbury last week, he debuted another two new songs from the album: ‘Tissues’, which samples The Cure’s ‘Close To Me’, and ‘I Cry 2!’.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Harrison said the album was simply titled ‘Yungblud’ as an act of self-empowerment. He explained: “The name Yungblud, as it’s gotten bigger, has been twisted relentlessly as every single person has had an opinion on who I am. This album is not a ‘woe is me’ rockstar story; it’s about me reclaiming my own name, and humanising the caricature that everybody else has made me into.”