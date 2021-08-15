Yungblud covers David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ at Team GB Olympic Homecoming event

Yungblud has covered David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ as part of the BBC’s Team GB Olympic Homecoming event.

The celebration of Great Britain’s Olympians following their huge medal haul in Tokyo earlier this month took place at London’s SSE Arena Wembley.

After a group of dancers kicked off the performance on the frame of a giant cube, Yungblud appeared on stage in a Union Jack blazer to deliver the cover.

The musician was backed by a band and strings players for the special rendition. Watch fan-shot footage of it below now.

The event was hosted by the National Lottery and also featured the likes of Bastille, Anne Marie, Griff, Laura Mvula and Rag’n’Bone Man. Highlights of Team GB’s achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were shown between performances.

Team GB came fourth in the Olympics, collecting 22 gold medals, 21 silver and 22 bronze. They equalled their haul from the London 2012 games with 65 and came two below their total at Rio De Janeiro 2016.

Yungblud performed ‘Obey’, his collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon, with the band’s Oli Sykes for the first time last week. The original featured on the group’s 2020 EP ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, while the pair teamed up to give it its joint live debut at Yungblud’s gig at London’s O2 Forum.

The musician kicked off his ‘Occupy The UK’ tour earlier this month, starting the rescheduled dates at Nottingham’s Rock City. He will begin another tour, dubbed the ‘Life On Mars’ tour, later this year – those dates will begin in Brighton at the end of September.