Yungblud debuts full cover of David Bowie’s ‘Life On Mars’

Yungblud has debuted his full cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Life On Mars’ taken from the livestream event that took place in January to mark the late music icon’s 74th birthday.

The singer performed the cover of the ‘Hunky Dory’ track at the A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!, joining a star-studded list of contributors including Duran Duran, Taylor Hawkins, Corey Taylor and Dave Navarro at the event.

Now, he’s officially the standalone performance for the first time, which you can view in full below.

“I’m doing a merch drop with nasa and being allowed to release a cover of my favourite song by my favourite artist. Someone fucking pinch me,” Yungblud said of the cover.

Yungblud’s cover was also played as NASA completed its latest Mars landing.

The space agency’s Perseverance rover descended on the Red Planet last month (February 18) on a mission to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples for analysis back on Earth.

“First of all, I am as ready as a rabbit on Easter,” Yungblud said of the honour. “I love space so I am here for it. I remember my 23-year-old manager rings me on the phone. It was late cos he’s in LA and it must have been midnight cos I’d had a couple of beers, so I was already kind of out there.

“He’s like, ‘Yo, I just got off the phone with NASA’. I’m like, ‘Alright, yeah cool, what’s it about? You leaving me to go be an astronaut?’”

He continued: “He said, ‘No you idiot, it’s about you! If the Mars rover lands successfully, they’re gonna play your cover of your favourite artist of all time, David Bowie, alongside it. I’m just like, ‘Nah man’, that just sounds like someone is just completely off their head telling you a mad story.

“It’s completely unfathomable. Someone needs to slap me so I’ll wake up.”

