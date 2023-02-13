Yungblud, entertainment world and more pay tribute to murdered trans girl Brianna Ghey, aged 16

In a statement her family said: “She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all who met her.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans told BBC News various lines of inquiry were under way and officers were trying to establish the “exact circumstances”.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.

Yungblud said he was “heartbroken” by her death. He wrote: “Utterly heartbroken about the death of 16 year old brianna ghey. protect trans kids every day and fight relentlessly against anti-trans sentiment & legislations being pushed by our heinous government . rest in peace brianna ghey.”

Big Joanie also expressed their anger over her murder as did Reverend And The Makers.

“Disgusted doesn’t cover it. Solidarity to all the communities having to live in fear for their own safety and lives for simply existing right now. RIP Brianna. You deserved so much better,” The London punks added.

“The death of Brianna Ghey has really saddened me Lot of people on this website think their nasty mean spirited shit has no consequences but in the real world people get killed for it What happened to being decent towards other humans?” said the latter.