Yungblud joins Limp Bizkit for ‘Break Stuff’ at Rock Im Park

Yungblud joined forces with Limp Bizkit at Rock Im Park today (June 4) – watch them perform ‘Break Stuff’ together below.

The acts were playing the German festival together when Yungblud was invited to join the nu-metal icons on stage for their huge hit single.

Footage shared online sees Dominic Harrison energetically screaming along to the hit with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Check out the rendition of ‘Break Stuff’ below.

YUNGBLUD cantando "Break Stuff" com Limp Bizkit durante o show da banda no Rock Im Park.pic.twitter.com/9eO5NHvTHI — YUNGBLUD Info Brasil (@yungbludinfo) June 4, 2023

This weekend, Yungblud has also been teasing a new single of his own, titled ‘Lowlife’. Earlier this week, Dominic Harrison sent cryptic letters to fans with locations in London, Los Angeles and Germany, before posting the same directions on his social media accounts.

Yesterday (June 2), those who showed up were then greeted with a snippet of a new single from the singer, while Yungblud himself appeared at the German event, ahead of his set at the Rock Am Ring festival. All the events also featured blacked-out cars with ‘Lowlife’ spray-painted on them.

The new single will follow Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out in late 2022. Reviewing the album upon its release, NME said: “It would have been easy for Yungblud to pull back from the spotlight after getting a battering online.

“Instead, he’s come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

Limp Bizkit, meanwhile, will play a massive outdoor gig in London’s Gunnersbury Park later this summer.

Supporting them at the new gig on August 13 will be Pendulum, KennyHoopla, Joey Valence & Brae and Deijuvhs.