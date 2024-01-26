Yungblud takes a trip with Lil Yachty on new single ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’

Yungblud has released ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’, his first single of 2024, featuring Lil Yachty.

The track sees the English musician – born Dominic Harrison – confronting metaphysical questions, opening with the lyrics: “Does Heaven have a dealer? Do they sell the love for cheaper than in Hollywood? / As hell is gettin’ colder, I don’t plan on gettin’ older in this neighbourhood“, before culminating in him belting the song’s title over an immense soundscape: “When we die, tell me, can we still get high?”

Later in the track, Lil Yachty joins in with mind-bending bars: “If you fall far too deep / Lose yourself in your new life / Head over heels for your new eyes“, the track’s trippy production complementing the rapper-producer’s current psych-rock phase, heralded by his 2023 album ‘Let’s Start Here’.

In a press release, Yungblud spoke about intending to collaborate with Lil Yachty since 2019. “When we die (can we still get high?)’ was one of the first songs I wrote when I got to New Orleans to make new music,” he wrote. “Me and Yachty have been talking since 2019 and I’ve always thought we were on the same trip – fuck the rules, push things forward. So, when I wrote the song I knew he’d add something amazing.”

“I wanted this moment to be a collision of each other’s imagination and sound. I’m really excited about it and for what it could potentially inspire between the future of alternative and hip-hop. Press play.”

The track is also accompanied by an equally psychedelic video, directed by Logan Fields and Yussef Haridy. Yungblud and Lil Yachty’s collaboration was first teased when the pair were seen togehter in Atlanta, Georgia shooting the video.

In addition to the track and the video, Yungblud will be releasing a limited edition ashtray designed in the style of the art for the track. Pre-orders will open on Monday, January 29, and information about the release can be found on Yungblud’s official website.

‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’ follows a series of three singles the singer released in 2023, namely June’s ‘Lowlife’, August’s ‘Hated’ – which Yungblud described as the “most personal song [he’s] ever released”, and ‘Happier’, which he released in October. The latter track featured Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, marking the pair’s second collaboration following Yungblud’s 2020 single, ‘Obey’.

In a statement accompanying ‘Happier’, Yungblud spoke in depth about the song’s themes, writing: “I have always felt that if I’m happy I’ll get complacent so it’s lost me a lot of opportunity for friendships and relationships in the past. It’s ok to find happiness, it’s ok to feel it. I hope you find a little bit of it in this song. You deserve it. Everyone does.”