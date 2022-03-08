Yungblud announces new single ‘The Funeral’, coming this week

Yungblud has announced that his new single ‘The Funeral’ will arrive later this week.

The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – teased the song on social media last Saturday (March 5) by telling fans that they were invited to his “funeral”.

“And so it begins … RSVP,” Yungblud captioned the post, which included an image of a lyric notepad accompanied by a voice recording.

Fans were directed to sign up to a mailing list for further information. Harrison also wiped his official social media accounts in preparation for his next era.

Yungblud has now confirmed that he’ll release ‘The Funeral’ this coming Friday (March 11). “u reddy [sic]?” he wrote. You can pre-save the track here.

The singer also shared the single’s official cover artwork, which sees him lying in an open coffin. It displays the song title in a blood-red font above the lyrics: “Nobody came / What a shame, shame, shame.”

Check out the announcement post below.

Yungblud is primed to release the follow-up to his 2020 album ‘Weird!’, which arrived after his 2018 debut ’21st Century Liability’. Earlier this year, he revealed that his next full-length effort would contain “the most personal music I’ve ever written”.

During an interview with NME at Reading Festival 2021, Harrison said that he had “album three and four done and ready to go”.

“I can’t wait for you to hear it,” he told NME. “I’m so excited to release this [third album] because it’s just me. I went out to America and did a load of sessions but I came back because I didn’t want to do that so I made it in my mate’s bedroom. This is how it should be done.”

Yungblud recently hinted that Miley Cyrus could feature as a guest on his next record. In December 2021, he was pictured in the studio with Willow in London after attending her one-off gig in the capital earlier that month.