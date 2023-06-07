Yungblud returns to his roots and launches new era with ‘LowLife’

Yungblud has shared new single titled ‘Lowlife’ – marking a “new era” for the Doncaster pop-punk star.

The track is an energetic, rebellious and turbo-charged anthem, meshing together heavy basslines and raw, vulnerable lyrics reminiscent of his earlier works such as ‘21st Century Liability‘ and ‘The Underrated Youth‘, in keeping with his alternative roots.

“I wrote ‘Lowlife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house,” said Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison. “I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be.”

Listen to the song here:

He added: “The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn’t leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.

Working with producer Paul Meany, Harrison shared that the notion of being beholden to influences when writing the single was neglected. “I’ve not been going into the studio intent on making something like, ‘Close To Me’ [The Cure] or ‘Born This Way’ [Lady Gaga] or ‘Life On Mars’ [David Bowie],” he said. “We’d start with a blank canvas each time, bring up a beat and see what the fuck happens.”

‘Lowlife’ was first teased last week around the world in Los Angeles, London and Germany. Harrison sent cryptic letters to fans with locations before posting the same directions on his social media accounts.

Those who showed up were then greeted with a snippet of a new single – while Yungblud himself appeared at the German event ahead of his set at the Rock Am Ring festival. All the events also featured blacked-out cars with ‘Lowlife’ spray-painted on them.

‘Lowlife’ follows Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out in late 2022. Reviewing the album upon its release, NME said: “It would have been easy for Yungblud to pull back from the spotlight after getting a battering online.

“Instead, he’s come back with his most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love. It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

In other news, the singer joined forces with Limp Bizkit on stage at Rock Im Park on June 4 to perform their classic single ‘Break Stuff’.