Yungblud says he’s finished a new “psychedelic rock” album

Yungblud has revealed that he’s finished work on a new “psychedelic rock” album.

The Doncaster artist (real name Dominic Harrison) released his self-titled third record last month. In August 2021, Yungblud told NME that he already had a fourth full-length project “done and ready to go”.

“I went straight up to Leeds to a studio 20 minutes from where I grew up and wrote an album [‘Yungblud’], then went to America and wrote another one,” he explained at the time.

This week, Yungblud appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Billy Corgan‘s new podcast Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan, where he spoke to the Smashing Pumpkins frontman about the as-yet-unheard LP.

“I’ve got another album – I don’t know when it’s going to come out,” Harrison said.

“It was [recorded around] New Year’s Day 2021… we made a full psychedelic rock album in a month and it’s just sitting there, and I don’t know when it will come out yet.”

He continued: “I just want to kind of drop it and let it be a thing. I don’t want to work a psychedelic rock album. There’s no singles, just one kind of feeling the whole way through that I just want to drop at some point.

“Everyone is going to ask me what the single is – I just want to let it be.”

You can listen to Yungblud’s full conversation with Corgan above via Spotify, or through your desired streaming platform here.

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Yungblud’ as Harrison’s “most confident, cohesive album, which sees him fighting hate with understanding and love”, adding: “It’s a battle he knows he can win.”

Last Sunday (October 2) saw Yungblud perform a brief halftime show at the NFL London Games. The previous evening (October 1), he made a surprise appearance at his friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly’s concert at Wembley Arena.