Yungblud: “Sex is going to save the world”

Yungblud has declared that he thinks sex will “save the world”.

The artist, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, insisted that that the “expression and freedom” of sex is the antidote to the world’s hatred.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Harrison said: “It’s time we talk about sex because I love sex, I think sex is fucking beautiful and I think sex is going to save the world.

“The world is so full of complex suppression, and so full of hate right now. I just want to relax back that to have sex and to fuck, it has got such a beautiful trust and expression and freedom to it.”

He continued: “I believe if we can take the feeling we get from sex and put that into the world then love will always win over hate.”

Harrison did, however, stress the importance of sex being “consensual and trustworthy”.

“We shouldn’t shy away from it, we should celebrate sex,” he added. “Sex, if it’s with the love of your life, if it’s with your partner, if it’s making a baby, if it’s the first night of your marriage, if it’s a one night stand, it is beautiful, as long as it’s done with love.”

Yungblud also recently spoke to Louis Theroux about the impact witnessing his parents’ “abusive” relationship had on him growing up.

“My parents had this weird, beautifully dark relationship where I don’t know if I’ve ever seen two people love each other as much as they have, but I don’t think I’ve seen anybody hurt each other as much,” he recalled.

“It was physically and mentally and emotionally abusive. I’ve always wanted to build a world where I could exist to escape what was going on around me.”

Yungblud released his self-titled third album last September and is set to embark on a world tour in support of it this year, with Neck Deep supporting in the UK and The Regrettes in North America. You can see the UK dates below and buy your tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

18 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

19 – Manchester, AO Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

22 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

24 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

25 – London, OVO Arena Wembley