Yungblud takes to the streets of Camden in new ‘Lowlife’ video

Yungblud has shared the music video for his new single ‘Lowlife’ – check it out below.

The visuals for the song see Yungblud strut around Camden Town with his cheeky younger self in tow.

Speaking about the new music video, the artist, real name Dom Harrison, says: “I wanted to make something that looked like emo Shameless or St Trinians on acid. As I was writing the song, I was visualising the video in my head, it literally helped me get the words down on paper.

Advertisement

“I knew it had to be shot in Camden Town and I wanted to be walking side by side with my younger self, guiding him through a fucked up world based on real memories and people I have encountered in my life. Almost a message to myself saying that life doesn’t always have to be so deep and there is beauty to be found in chaos and opportunity in disaster.”

Harrison met the actor playing his younger self, Colt, while he was filming a live session in New Orleans. “Immediately upon meeting him I knew he had to play the little me. He was such a little brat with a load of bite and energy and felt exactly like me when I was his age so we flew him out to London for the shoot. This video is completely bonkers, but that’s what makes it perfect.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking about ‘Lowlife’ when it was first released back in June, Harrison said: “I wrote ‘Lowlife’ because I just didn’t want to leave my house. I was sick of people, of games, of myself, my friends, anytime I did anything some idiot had an opinion about it. What I should do or be.”

He added: “The truth is I didn’t want to be anything at all sometimes, I wanted to be nothing. So I just didn’t leave bed. I was dissatisfied and craving some sort of boredom. The type of boredom where you sit in your house, in the same sheets and watch fucking mind numbing TV, so I wrote a song about it.

Advertisement

Yungblud has also previously said that ‘Lowlife’ represents the start of his “new era”.

Earlier this year, Yungblud dropped the ticket prices for some of his North American shows to $20 so his less well-off fans could afford to go.