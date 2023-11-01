Watch LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin perform an acoustic cover of SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’

LE SSERAFIM singer Yunjin recently performed an acoustic cover of SZA‘s hit single ‘Kill Bill’ on talk show The Seasons.

The K-pop girl group made a guest appearance on the October 27 episode of South Korean talk show The Seasons, currently hosted by sibling duo AKMU. As part of promotions for their first-ever English single ‘Perfect Night’, LE SSERAFIM were invited to showcase their talents on the show.

Yunjin, in particular, chose to perform a cover of SZA’s viral song ‘Kill Bill’ while playing an acoustic guitar. After a brief moment of overcoming her nerves, Yunjin goes on to perform an abridged version of the viral hit song.

“I don’t want none, I just want you / If I can’t have you, no one should / I might, I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?” she crooned.

LE SSERAFIM released ‘Perfect Night’ on October 27, in collaboration with video game Overwatch 2. A previous announcement posted to fan community platform Weverse described the song as a track that “sends an energetic message that even a not-so-perfect day can be fun when you spend it with your crew”.

Aside from ‘Perfect Night’, LE SSERAFIM’s collaboration with Overwatch 2 will also feature a new game mode inspired by the girl group, as well as exclusive in-game items and Legendary hero skins. More details here.

‘Perfect Night’ follows the girl group’s first studio album, ‘Unforgiven’, which was released in May this year and featured a title track of the same name. The record saw them work with disco legend Nile Rodgers on the title track.

Yunjin most recently released the track ‘blessing in disguise’ in August, marking her fourth self-composed solo release after tracks such as ‘I≠DOLL’, ‘love you twice’ and ‘Raise y_our glass’. ‘blessing in disguise’ details her experience of moving to South Korea from New York and her journey in becoming a K-pop idol.