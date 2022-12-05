Yura Yunita announces ‘Tutur Batin’ concert in Kuala Lumpur

Indonesian singer-songwriter Yura Yunita has announced a concert in Malaysia set to take place this February.

Organisers Renjana Idea revealed on December 3 that Yunita will perform at the Zepp KL concert hall this February 2 in support of her third studio album ‘Tutur Batin’. The concert will also be Yunita’s first-ever concert in Malaysia.

Tickets for the concert are now available via Go-Live starting at MYR180 for free-standing tickets. Seated normal tickets are available at MYR250 while premium seats are priced at MYR280, with a VIP Box package including a meet and greet also available for groups of up to eight at MYR4,640.

Yunita’s ‘Tutur Batin’ was released on October 22 last year. The album includes the previously released singles ‘Duhai Sayang’, ‘Tenang’ and ‘Mulai Langkahmu’, and saw the title track receiving a heartfelt music video on March 7 in conjunction with International Women’s Day.

In a statement at the time, the singer shared that the making of the music video had helped her come to terms with her own trauma. “It turned out that the process of accepting myself became lighter as I celebrated my imperfections,” she explained. “From there I learned, matter what you seek, even if you go to the ends of the earth to search for it, if your heart remains empty, it means that what you are looking for is you. Because your best soul is already within you.”

The album grapples with themes of experiencing the five stages of grief and healing from wounds, according to the singer.

Prior to the album’s release, Yunita collaborated with iconic Indonesian rock act Dewa 19 to re-record their hit songs ‘Risalah Hati’ and ‘Kangen’ in July. Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani notably personally invited Yunita to his house to record the songs and had composed new orchestral arrangements for the singer.

She also released the singles ‘Tenang’ in April, and ‘Mulai Langkahmu’ in June that year.