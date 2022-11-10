Yussef Dayes announces concerts in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur

South London jazz artist Yussef Dayes is coming to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur this November.

Dayes will be performing at Singapore’s Straits Ballroom on the 23rd. It is billed as an “intimate set” with “extremely limited tickets” available. Tickets are available via Eventix here. General admission tickets are priced at SGD$98. Early bird tickets were available for SGD$88, but are currently sold out.

Advertisement

His Kuala Lumpur show on the 25th marks the artist’s first time performing in Malaysia. He will be performing at the REXKL. In a press release shared to NME, the artist says, “Drumming is a way of communicating and expressing yourself, and with a new album in the pipeline, I am excited to show Kuala Lumpur what I am about.”

Tickets will be made available on November 12 at 12 noon, local time. Early bird tickets will be priced at RM 220 while general admission tickets will cost RM 280. Get your tickets here.

Prior to his shows in Singapore and Malaysia, Dayes will be performing at the Maho Rasop Festival in Bangkok on November 20. He will be joined by Mono, Last Dinosaurs, Matt Maltese, and other artists on the festival’s second day. Tickets are available via Ticketmelon.

Two years ago, Dayes collaborated with Tom Misch on ‘What Kinda Music.’ His most recent release, ‘Sicily’ Box,’ is a collaboration between him, Venna, Marco Bernardis, and Rocco Palladino.