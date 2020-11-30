Yusuf / Cat Stevens announces virtual ‘CatSong Festival’

Yusuf / Cat Stevens has announced a virtual event called ‘CatSong Festival’ set to take place next month.

Taking place on December 5, the special live YouTube broadcast will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stevens’ 1970 albums ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ and ‘Mona Bone Jakon’.

With over 40 artists on the lineup, the likes of HAIM, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Jack Johnson, James Morrison, Passenger and many more will perform songs from across Stevens’ discography.

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life. There’s no better honour for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you,” Stevens said of the event.

See a full lineup for the event below:

Aɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ: CᴀᴛSᴏɴɢ Fᴇꜱᴛɪᴠᴀʟ

Over 40 fantastic musical artists cover the songs of Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Broadcast on 5th December at 8pm GMT / 12pm PT

Broadcast on 5th December at 8pm GMT / 12pm PT

Stevens sincerely hopes that this event will give the participating artists a chance to share their talents with his and each other’s audiences. At all levels of the industry, it is imperative that we find ways to allow musicians to connect with new audiences to keep the flame of live music burning, according to a press release.

To watch Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ ‘Catsong Festival’, tune into the singer’s YouTube channel on December 5 at 8pm GMT, 12pm PT.

In September, Yusuf / Cat Stevens released a new reimagining of his original 1970 song ‘Father And Son’.

This new version of ‘Father And Son’ featured on the artist’s recently released album ‘Tea for the Tillerman²’.