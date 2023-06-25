Yusuf/Cat Stevens pays tribute to George Harrison with ‘Here Comes The Sun’ cover at Glastonbury 2023

During his Legends’ Slot performance at Glastonbury 2023 this afternoon (June 25), Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to George Harrison with a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

During his 21-song set, Stevens also performed a cover of Nina Simone’s ‘Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ and shouted out his favourite comedian, Ricky Gervais.

Before the Beatles cover, Stevens told the Pyramid Stage crowd: “Well, now I’d like to play a tribute to another Beatle.

Advertisement

“[He was] a great inspiration of mine and many. He inspired us to take a trip, take a journey Eastwood towards the light…George Harrison.”

Watch the performance below.

#Glastonbury: Cat Stevens pays tribute to George Harrison with cover of The Beatles pic.twitter.com/YTp1iie2NX — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023

Elsewhere in the set, Stevens got political, reflecting on a song he wrote about the Vietnam war and saying: “There’s been more wars since then,” adding: “lock all leaders up in London Zoo.”

Cat Stevens played:

‘The Wind’

‘Moonshadow’

‘I Love My Dog / Here Comes My Baby’

‘First Cut Is The Deepest’

‘Matthew & Son’

‘Where Do The Children Play?’

‘Oh Very Young’

‘Hard Headed Woman’

‘Sitting’

‘Tea For The Tillerman’

‘(Remember The Days Of The) Old Schoolyard’

‘If You Want To Sing Out, Sing Out’

‘Morning Has Broken’

‘Take The World Apart’

‘Here Comes The Sun’ (The Beatles cover)

‘Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’ (Nina Simone cover)

‘Highness’

‘Peace Train’

‘Pagan Run’

‘Wild World’

‘Father And Son’

Elsewhere on Sunday at Glastonbury 2023 so far, Sophie Ellis-Bextor opened the famed Pyramid Stage but fans aren’t happy that the set wasn’t live-streamed.

Advertisement

Following the end of Ellis-Bextor’s set today, fans took to social media to voice their disappointment that her performance wasn’t broadcast on the BBC’s iPlayer. Instead, a rerun of Saturday’s Pretenders set was shown.

Japanese Breakfast also had to cancel her 12:30pm set at The Other Stage over travel delays. She was replaced by Eaves Wilder. Tonight, the Pyramid Stage will be headlined by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK.

So far, four special guests have been confirmed for Elton John’s set, though who they are is anyone’s guess. Fans are speculating, however, that Britney Spears could appear during the set following hints that she’s posted on social media.

Check out all the latest from the final day of Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.