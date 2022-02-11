Zack Tabudlo and Moira Dela Torre share emotional new single, ‘Iba’

Filipino singer-songwriters Zack Tabudlo and Moira Dela Torre have released their first collaborative single, ‘Iba’.

Released on Friday (February 11), the track is an emotional ballad about feeling alone in a relationship after one party loses feelings for the other, and they are left wondering what went wrong.

Listen to ‘Iba’ below.

‘Iba’ marks the first time that the two Filipino singers have worked together on a song. ‘Iba’ marks Tabudlo’s third release of the year, following a new version of ‘Give Me Your Forever’ featuring Thai artist Billkin in late January and collaborative single ‘HATDOG’ with R&B singer James Reid.

This comes after the release of his debut album ‘Episodes’ in mid-October, featuring previously released singles ‘Binibini’, ‘Ba’t Ganito Ang Pag-ibig’, ‘Habang Buhay’ and ‘Elizabeth’.

‘Iba’ is Moira Dela Torre’s first single of 2022. Prior to ‘Iba’, she last released her own rendition of Christmas song ‘Silent Night’ in December, and a pair of singles and a documentary-concert film in October.

Zack Tabudlo and Moira Dela Torre were also both big winners at the recent 7th Wish Music Awards. The latter cliched the awards for Artist Of The Year and Contemporary Folk Song Of The Year, while the former was crowned Breakthrough Artist Of The Year.

Later this year Tabudlo will tour the United States with December Avenue, hitting New York, Los Angeles and more.